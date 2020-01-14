Richard “Dick” Paul Seidel Sr., 84, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home.
According to his wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately at a later date.
Born Sept. 3, 1935, in Williamsport, Pa., to the late Herbert Monroe and Mary Royer Seidel, he grew up in Winchester, Va., and graduated from Towson High School in Towson, Md., in 1953. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, which he often said changed his life, then graduated from Duke University School of Engineering in 1961.
Having met his wife at the Pavilion in Atlantic Beach, they later married in Raleigh in August 1961, and moved to the suburbs of Chicago, Ill., where they raised their two children. Professionally, he was involved in the construction business as project manager of mechanical and electrical installations for Paschen Contractors, which built the Chicago IBM Building, the Neiman Marcus Building, Northwestern Women’s Hospital and the new Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, as well as heavy construction projects in the Chicago area, California, Seattle, Wash., and Florida, including the Tampa Bay bridge. He ended his career as vice president of a small heavy construction firm in Chicago, then retired to Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Annette Gill Seidel of Morehead City; daughter, Sally Seidel Paulding and partner William Lickteig of Stratham, N.H.; son, Richard Paul Seidel Jr. and wife Claudine Dinkins of Wilmette, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Trevin VanDyke, Jessica Anne Paulding, Jeremiah Taylor Paulding, Olivia Grey Seidel, Jordan Daniel Paulding, Joshua Connor Paulding, Richard Walker Seidel and Caroline Frances Seidel; a brother-in-law, Randolph Gill and wife Charlene Silbert; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kelly Gill.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
