Jonathan Alexander Marshall, 38, of Charleston, S.C., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in a tragic accident when he was struck by a vehicle in West Ashley.
His service was held Dec. 19 in St. Philip’s Church. Interment was held in Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston.
Jonathan was born Dec. 26, 1980, in Takoma Park, Md., to the Rev. Wallace Williams Marshall Jr. and Gabriele Rosenau Marshall of Morehead City. Jonathan had suffered from a long-standing mental disorder, which prevented him from achieving many of his personal goals. Nevertheless, he retained his gentle and insightful disposition, especially regarding issues of the day, interpersonal relations and spiritual matters. He will always be deeply missed and loved by his parents and six siblings.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his siblings, Michal Marshall Strickland and husband Thomas of Raleigh, Wallace Williams Marshall III and wife Vartika of Charleston, S.C., Ann Ruth Marshall of Lutherville-Timonium, Md., Calvin Scott Marshall and wife Karine of Richmond, Va., Katherine Marshall Laney and husband Ronnie of Durham and Sarah Marshall Mannion and husband Luke of Oceanside, Calif.; and 11 nieces and nephews, Cassidy Garner, Colin Marshall, Abigail Marshall, Noelle Marshall, Ava Marshall, Elise Marshall, Aaron Marshall, Pierson Marshall, Soren Marshall, Alana Marshall and Mary Elizabeth Mannion.
Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Chapels & Crematory in Charleston, S.C. A memorial message may be sent to the family by at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
(Paid obituary)
