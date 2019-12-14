Rachael LeBlanc, 34, of Stella, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of her life is at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mildred Catholic Church in Swansboro with Father Donald Baribeau officiating.
Rachael was a member of St. Mildred Catholic Church of Swansboro. She worked as an accountant after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
She is survived by her husband, John Abney of Stella; two sons, Michael Makani of Stella and James Abney of Hawaii; two daughters, Jessica Abney of Richmond Va., and J’Angelica Abney of Phoenix City, Ala.; father, Jerome LeBlanc of Manhattan, N.Y.; and two brothers, Richard Aqui of Dallas, Texas, and Kern LeBlanc of Boston, Mass.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elva Cedeno.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
