Jimmie “Jim” Carr Kelly, 83, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service was Saturday at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, officiated by B.J. Bell.
Jim was born and raised in Newport. He started his military career as an Army reservist while attending North Carolina State University. He later joined the U.S. Navy and served in the submarine service on the Robert E. Lee. Jim was honorably discharged after 14 years of faithful service. After leaving the military, he sold Prudential Insurance in New Jersey until his retirement and moved back home to Newport. He was proud of his military service and was honored to be a charter member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars in Newport. Jim will be missed by his loyal wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Kelly of the home; daughters, Cindi Kelly Dubay and husband Robin of Ashaway, R.I., and Dawn Kelly Barnes and husband Steve of Newport; sons, Brian Kelly and significant other Tonya and Owen Kelly and significant other Stephanie, all of Newport; grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Jersie, Katherine, Stephen, Savannah, Owen Jr. and Jacob; great-grandchild, Zeke; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nina Kelly; sisters, Faye Newby and Jo Anne Brown; and brother, Paul Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at 1025 Harbour Pointe Dr, Havelock, NC 28532, or the Down East Coalition of American Veterans at P.O. Box 502, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
