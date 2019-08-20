Jarvis E. Weeks, 84, of Bettie, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Taylor Mills.
Mr. Weeks served the country in the U.S. Coast Guard and the reserves. He was passionate about helping young people succeed in life and volunteered with the Jaycees for a number of years. He was well known in the community as the manager at Sunshine Cleaners, where he worked for 34 years. Mr. Weeks enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time in his garden, fishing and going to the Morehead City Curb Market, where he and Glenn were vendors. Mr. Weeks will be remembered as a very kindhearted man who loved people and was always willing to help a friend in need or even a stranger he just met.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Weeks of the home; daughters, Wanda Conway and husband Tom of Newport, Donna Greene of Jacksonville and Debbie Morris; sons, Jarvis Earl Weeks Jr. and Sammy Weeks, both of Newport; brother, Leroy Weeks and wife Betsy of Morehead City; niece and nephews, Karen Burton and husband Mike of Burgaw, Gray Weeks Jr. of Raleigh and Robin Weeks of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Maggie Hayes Delany and husband Brian of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Caroline Delany of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddog, Jaxon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arrenn Boyce; father, Samuel Weeks; sisters, Bessie Smith, Mabel Morris and Irene Davis; and brothers, John Duffy Weeks and Marvin Powers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565; Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516; or ECU Medical Health Sciences Foundation, 600 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
