Karen Louise Foster, 67, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
She is survived by her daughters, Amy Uekert and husband Todd of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Katie Kornegay of Goldsboro; sons, Terry Foster and wife Michelle of Tiffin, Ohio, and Tony Maynard and wife Mylissa of Newport; sister, Betty May and husband Carl of Grand Ledge, Mich.; brothers, Dana Maynard of Lansing, Mich., and Harold Foster and wife Sherry of St. John’s, Mich.; sister, Mary Mabie and husband Jon of Dansville, Mich.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dennis Foster; parents, Kenneth Ray Maynard and Virginia Louise Maynard; and brothers, Ken Maynard and Robert Foster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Association, 3710-B John Platt Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
