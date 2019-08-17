Sally J. Hart, 81, of Kennesaw, Ga., formerly of Carteret County, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Kennesaw.
At Sally’s request, her body was cremated. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Born Nov. 3, 1937, in Thief River Falls, Minn., Sally grew up in New Orleans, La., and Miami, Fla., gaining a love for the sea and for sailing.
Sally attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J., where she met Hank Beuttel, who she married in Montauk, N.Y., after their first year at Westminster; their marriage ended in divorce in 1966. After their wedding, they returned to Miami, and Sally modeled and directed church choirs. She returned to college for her registered nurse degree from the University of Miami, and later, to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for her master’s in 1973 and doctorate in 1974 in public health policy. Dr. Hart was graduate nursing faculty at the University of Miami and the University of South Carolina at Columbia. She retired as director of a drug treatment center in Winston-Salem to Atlantic Beach in 2006.
About 10 years prior to and five years after retirement, Sally returned to her passion: dramatic performance, as a cast member in many plays in Winston-Salem, acting, singing and dancing and at least one TV movie.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen C. Beuttel and wife Patsy Brown of Palmyra, Va., and Michael H. Beuttel and wife Terri of Kennesaw, Ga.; and two grandchildren, David Beuttel and wife Claire of Durham and Jessica Beuttel of Dallas, Ga. She is also survived by her two brothers, Robert Hart of Murphy and William Hart and wife Polly of Cumming, Ga., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Harriett Roberts Hart; and her daughter, Barbara Jean Beuttel.
Memorial donations in memory of Sally can be made to any charity of your choice or to one of these organizations: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cancer Research Institute or the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.
Arrangements were handled by SouthCare Marietta Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.southcare.us/obituaries.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.