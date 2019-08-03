Sue Jones Book, 71, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Pittsboro.
Sue was a journalist, and was currently working for the Carteret County manager. Along with her late husband Ed, she has owned the Royal James Café, Beaufort’s oldest eating establishment, for the past 36 years.
A celebration of life is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lynn Eury Park across from Beaufort Town Hall.
She is survived by her daughter, Kemmerlin Jenkinson and husband Steve of Beaufort; stepson, Ed Book and wife Lori of Gainesville, Fla.; granddaughter, Tabitha Jenkinson of Charlotte; stepgrandson, Daniel Book of Gainesville, Fla.; stepgranddaughter, Alexandra Book of Gainesville, Fla.; and two sisters, Cathy Bass and husband Steve of Cary and Lucretia McNairy and husband Sam of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Book.
Donations in Sue’s memory may be made to the Carteret Health Cancer Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
