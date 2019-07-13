Harold Kenneth Strawbridge, 89, of Durham, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He has family in Carteret County.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Grey Stone Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Waters presiding. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
He was the husband of Linda Ruth Strawbridge. Harold was born to the late Lola Lillian Penny Strawbridge and James E. Strawbridge Sept. 20, 1929, in Durham. Raised in Durham, he graduated from Durham High School in 1947 and N.C. State University in 1950, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and was in the Army ROTC Program. After graduation, he was called to active duty and served in Germany for two years as a 2nd lieutenant. He then returned to Durham to work in the family business, Strawbridge Studios Inc. Over the years he built the business into what is now, the third largest school picture company in the United States.
Harold was involved in several professional photography organizations and was recognized for his service to the profession. He received the Photo Marketing Association International Distinguished Service Award, PhotoLynx Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Photographic Council and the Non-Governmental Organization of the United Nations. In addition, Harold served as president of the Professional School Photographers of America.
For more than 50 years, Harold was a member of the Durham Exchange Club, serving as president in 1964 and was presented the Outstanding Service Award in 1963. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Masonic Eno Lodge No. 210 and a Shriner of the Sudan Temple. Harold also served as president of the Durham Sports Club and was instrumental in starting the scholarship fund.
Harold was a devout Christian, and his faith showed by how he lived his life. He was active in his Sunday school class, taught a youth Sunday school class and had a deep love of singing in the church choir.
Fishing in Alaska was one of Harold’s passions. He was a fan of sports, including basketball, football, baseball and golf.
Family, faith and friends were the foundation of Harold’s life.
“The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. David Bright and staff of Durham Internal Medicine, Amedisys Hospice and Harold’s caregivers.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Diane Poag and husband John of Morehead City; son, Ken Strawbridge and wife Robin of Durham; stepdaughter, Tammy Walker of Durham; stepson, Roy Walker Jr. and wife Michelle of Franklinton; nephews, Larry Strawbridge and wife Carolyn of Durham; Jim Strawbridge of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; grandchildren, Melissa Poag Urquhart and husband Dean of Morehead City, Scott Justin Poag and wife Summey of Augusta, Ga., Michael Stanard Strawbridge and wife Crystie of Apex and Kevin Daniel Strawbridge and wife Kelly; and daughter-in-law, Anna Strawbridge of Durham. His great-grandchildren include Tyler, Grayden and Mackenzie Urquhart, both of Morehead City, Audrey and Deacon Poag, both of Augusta, Ga., Elijah and Nora Strawbridge, both of Apex, Ella Strawbridge and Maddie Rose Strawbridge of Durham.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosella Stanard Strawbridge; parents, Lola and Jim Strawbridge; brothers, Nelson and Macon Strawbridge; grandson, David Strawbridge; and a nephew, Bob Strawbridge.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. today Sunday at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made to The Durham Sports Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 52734, Durham, NC 27717.
The family is being assisted in Durham by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.