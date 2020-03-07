Bruce William Weber, 75, of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of Bruce’s life with military honors and Masonic Rites is at 2 p.m. today at New Beginnings Church on Harkers Island with the Rev. Paul Gillikin officiating.
Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had a successful career owning and operating Weber Mechanical Inc., a dry-cleaning equipment sales and service company. He was a member of New Beginnings Church Down East and was a Mason and a Shriner. Throughout his life, he was involved with model aviation clubs, hot rod and old car clubs, was an avid angler, became a commercial captain and was part of Davis Island Fishing Foundation. He also enjoyed hunting, wildlife conservation and guns and was the proud owner of a gun that belonged to Gen. George Patton. Many would say of Bruce, gasoline and jet fuel got him going.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Weber of the home; sons, Kenneth Weber of Harkers Island and Keith Weber and wife Shannon of Monroe; daughter, Kimberly Weber of Monroe; grandsons, Zachary Weber, Colton Weber and Bryce Weber, all of Monroe, and Kenneth Weber Jr. of Charlotte; granddaughter Nina Adams of Charlotte; his beloved beagle, Harley Davidson; and many extended family members.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
