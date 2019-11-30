Harold Warren Tippett Jr., 69, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the care of the VA Hospital in Durham.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Harold was born in Morehead City Aug. 13, 1950, to Harold and Edith Tippett. After graduating from West Carteret High School, he later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his career, he served in Vietnam and was stationed in military bases throughout the world. He retired after 23 years, coming back home to North Carolina.
To know Harold was to love him. His smile and laughter were contagious. Known as “Junior” to many members of the family, he was always light-hearted and ready to tell a joke. He had a love for music, especially the band Rush, and Carolina Tar Heel athletics, as well as Oklahoma football. His true love was his family. He was a loving father and doting grandfather.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Durham VA medical system.
He is survived by his friend and the mother of his children, Somboon Tippett of Goldsboro; two daughters, Shannon Piner and husband Shawn of Beaufort and Lori Wood and husband David of Greensboro; a son, Joel Tippett of Seattle, Wash.; and his grandchildren, Taylor, Lillian and Silas Piner, Ty Tippett, James Wood and another grandson on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Thompson and husband Garland of Morehead City; his two nephews; a niece; and many other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Tippett Sr. and Edith Tippett.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial gifts to the Durham County VA Hospital System, 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC 27705, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.