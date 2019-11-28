Carol Jo Walker, 61, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army, officiated by Maj. Aaron Goldfarb.
Carol had was previously employed at the Trinity Center and most recently at The Salvation Army.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Newell of Florida; son, Michael Hargraves of Nevada; sister, Laura J. Madia; grandchildren, Kasandra Bernadt, Alexis Bernadt, Nicholas Newell, Daphne Newell and Brandon Newell; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Walker; and parents, Frederick and Dorothy Bernadt.
The family will receive friends following the service at The Salvation Army.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.