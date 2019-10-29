Elisha William “Bill” Sanderson, 83, of Beaufort, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Freewill Baptist Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Richard Patterson presiding. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
Mr. Sanderson was born in Beaufort to the late Manley William Sanderson and Annie Mae Bowen Sanderson. He was the manager of the Sanitary Restaurant & Fish Market for many years.
Elisha is survived by his wife, Theresa Adaway Sanderson of Beaufort; two daughters, Debbie Ann Baker and husband Glenn of Havelock and Ina Marie Sanderson and friend Jennifer Carter of Newport; one son, Michael William Sanderson and fiancée Jennifer Wrenn of Wilmington: one brother, Elmer Gibbie Sanderson and wife Maria “Pili” of Beaufort; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28516, or to First Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
