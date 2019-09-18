Mary Ellen Box, 67, of Newport, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Friday at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Jim Elmore. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery.
Mary Ellen was an accomplished businesswoman and professional photographer with a heart of gold. One of her favorite endeavors was being the co-founder and director of the Sunshine Lady Foundation Inc. While she didn’t have any children of her own, she mothered 150 students a year for the Sunshine Lady Foundation Inc. Having obtained her Master of Education degree from East Carolina University, she enjoyed her years teaching in Greenville and at Morehead City Middle School. Mary Ellen was also the co-owner, operator and CEO of Carolina Swamp Stuff Inc. and was the former executive director of the Carteret Community Foundation.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, the Rev. Dr. Jerry Allan Box; sisters, Sandra Pearce Dean and husband Roger, Phyllis Turner Zerkle and husband Scott and Minda Pearce Harris; brother, Floyd M. Pearce and wife Betty; her furry dog friends, Lulu and Trina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Gladys Pearce; and a sister, Judith Jan Pearce Harris.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pilgrim’s Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church, 621 Lola Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
