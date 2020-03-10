Phyllis Speckhart, 70, of Stella, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Wetherington; daughters, Margaret Jennings of Warminster, Pa., and Anna Marie Davis of Tullahoma, Tenn.; sisters, Patricia Moran of Levittown, Pa.; Mary Bresnen of Morrisville, Pa., Theresa Brehm and Joyce Altizer, both of Jacksonville, and Margaret Van Hise of Hamilton Township, N.J.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
