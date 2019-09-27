Marjorie G “Marge” Michael, 96, of Wilmington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Davis Nursing Home in Wilmington.
No local service is planned. There will be a memorial service in Wisconsin next summer, site of the Michael Family Summer Cottage and 60-plus years of memorable vacations, then her ashes will be buried with her husband’s.
The family handled the arrangements.
