Hallas C. Rose, 92, of Harkers Island, went to be with his Lord and savior Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. today at Lighthouse Chapel on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Ricky Rose. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Hallas was a man of God first and foremost and loved to tell others about Jesus and sing about him. Hallas was a loving husband and father who was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Martha Lewis Rose of Harkers Island; daughters, Trudy Rose and husband Wink and Cathy Gillikin and husband Tim, all of Harkers Island; sons, Ricky Rose and wife Shanra of Harkers Island, Glenn Rose and wife Barbara of Gloucester, Terry Rose and wife Tina of Beaufort, Ryan Rose and wife Michelle of Beaufort and Timothy Rose of Harkers Island; 16 grandchildren, Sharicka Price, Catressa Penland, Christy Moore, Mark Rose, Randy Rose, Paul Gillikin, Dana Gillikin, Chuck Rose, Joshua Rose, Makila Rose, Michael Rose, Mason Rose, Dylan Rose, Audrianna Rose, Frank Meinecke and Yörg Meinecke; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sudie Rose; sisters, Myrtle Yeomans, Reva Pearl Nelson, Vienna Fulcher, Paulene Jones, Lourena Salter and Norma Lee Nelson; and brothers, Mervin Rose and Tommy Gray Rose.
The family wishes to thank Hallas’ caretakers at Carteret Landing for their kindness, as well as a special thanks to his barber, Paul Wade, and friend, Bently Brooks.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Lighthouse Chapel on Harkers Island.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.