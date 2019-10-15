Shirley Virginia Walton, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Carteret Memorial, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson.
Mrs. Walton was a faithful and hard worker with the Walmart corporation, where she was employed for 25 years as a retail manager.
The family would like to especially thank Rhonda and Bruce Clark for their love and support.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald A. Walton Sr. of the home; sons, Ronald A. Walton Jr. and John Tee Walton, both of Beaufort; brother, Roy Piver of Beaufort; grandchildren, Brandon Walton, Lauren Tosto and husband Casey and Lindsey Walton; and five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Gonsoulin, Abigail Tosto, Ethan Walton, Mia Tosto and Rylee Tosto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Garner.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
