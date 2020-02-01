Mitchell “Mitch” Darryl Anderson, 59, of Hubert, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He has family in Carteret County.
There will be no formal service.
He is survived by his companion, Penny Guthrie of the home; daughters, Michelle Shepherd of Loveland, Colo., and Jammie Dufore of Beaufort; son, Christopher Flewwellin of Peyton, Colo.; sister, Cheryl Anderson of Holly Springs; brother, Mac David Anderson of Holly Springs; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Margaret Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
