Katherine Mann Cutchin Rice, 71, of Whitakers, formerly of Carteret County, died peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home, Whalebone Lodge, “The Cabin,” in Whitakers.
Friends and family are invited to a meal and celebration of life at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitakers United Methodist fellowship hall.
Katherine was born in Rocky Mount on Jan. 7, 1948, the second daughter of Katherine Houston Cutchin and Richard Speight Cutchin. As a free-spirited child, Katherine spent her youth tending to rescued animals, riding horses and exploring the countryside. In her teen years, she ventured to Venezuela, where she spent her summers perfecting her fluency in Spanish and learning about South American culture. She graduated from Salem Academy in 1966. She attended North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rollins College and ultimately N.C. State University. Although she graduated with high honors from N.C. State University, Katherine’s talents and intellect were mostly self-taught. A delightful entertainer and adept story teller, Katherine played piano, guitar and even taught herself to play the violin. A seasoned cook, she could prepare fine food from any country with an array of fresh vegetables grown in her own organic garden. Her love of beautiful antiques inspired her decorating style and the advent of her business, Carolina Caner. Katherine was known statewide for her ability to turn a dilapidated piece of antique wicker into a stunning heirloom fit for a museum. Not only was Katherine an expert in many areas, she was also adventurous. She spent years sailing in the Caribbean and traveling abroad, tending to her curious nature and enlightening herself, collecting fascinating finds as remembrances. Those who knew and loved Katherine also knew of her great fondness for animals. She nurtured her animals and cared deeply for her furry and feathered friends. Growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s, Katherine was a non-conformist, proponent of equal rights and was an independent woman. She passed along her beliefs and experiences to her friends, son and grandchildren through her clever storytelling. As a loving mother to her only son, Bill, Katherine was determined to teach him to be self-reliant and fair.
After retiring from her business, which flourished in Beaufort for almost 20 years, Katherine moved back to her home place on Pine Ridge Farm, where she took pleasure in the quiet setting. Surrounded by vibrant colors of flowers and birds to which she so lovingly attended, and serene sounds of Fishing Creek, Katherine was happiest.
Katherine is survived by her son, William Cutchin Rice, his wife, Samantha Osburn Rice and their children Alex, Katherine Jane, Daniel and Noah; her sister, Frances Cutchin Anderson and husband Berry Lane Anderson; and a nephew, Richard Cutchin Anderson and wife Ashley Williamson Anderson and their children Stuart, Cutchin, Cacky and Frances.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitakers United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 276, Whitakers, NC 27891, or to Rainbow Animal Rescue of North Carolina, P.O. Box 972, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home Inc. of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
