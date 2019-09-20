Guion James Garner Jr., 73, of Davis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by family and friends.
His service was Thursday at Island Road Baptist Church in Beaufort.
“A private burial will take place where we thought it would only be appropriate, ‘The Fishermen’s Cemetery’ aka Ocean View Cemetery.”
Guion was born in Morehead City March 23, 1946, and would remain in Davis for the duration of his life. Those who knew him would say that he was witty and generous and had a contagious laugh that will never be forgotten. Guion grew up in a close-knit family with a love of the ocean, fishing and the piano from a very young age.
During his career, Guion served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and attended Craven Community College. Later in life, he enjoyed being a self-employed landscaper. Guion was very knowledgeable and was particularly fond of crossword puzzles. He often used newly discovered words he had learned. Though Guion relished words, there are no words large enough to measure or to describe what he meant to his family and those that appreciated him.
Guion’s generosity and caring for others is seldom matched, often putting others before himself. Guion’s good nature will be remembered and cherished by those who were blessed to know him.
“You have always served as our guardian angel through life’s obstacles and with whatever mother nature could dish out. We know that you will continue to walk with us and watch over us. Rest in peace. You are now among the angels and can dazzle those around you with your good nature and musical talents.”
Guion is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Sharon Garner. They were married April 19, 2006. Guion will also be lovingly remembered by his children, Gail, Melissa, Michael and Greta; sons-in-law, Paul and Bill; daughter-in-law, Pamela; and grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon and Symphony.
Guion was predeceased by his mother and father, Iona Blanche Willis and Guion James Garner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Guion Garner online at copdfoundation.org.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at noefs.org.
