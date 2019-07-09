Sandra Irene Gerritsen Kelley, 79, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A memorial gathering in her honor will be announced at a later date.
The earthly life of Sandra has come to a peaceful end July 5, 2019. The ninth child to Helen and Jacob Gerritsen, the fifth daughter, was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Charles F. Brush High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 1958. She has one remaining brother, Lenard, who resides in Bay Village, Ohio.
Sandra and her husband, Keith, met on a blind date while attending Kent State University.
Sandra received an associate degree from Howard Community College in Columbia, Md. With her love for children and people, she worked as a preschool teacher, as well as a concierge at the Columbia Mall in Columbia, Md. She was also a very active volunteer for the Washington School of Ballet in Washington, D.C., and was volunteer for hospice in Carteret County.
Sandra enjoyed living, running and walking along the shoreline of Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach, cycling, kayaking, aerobics, scuba diving, reading, music and sharing her baking skills wherever she lived. Always willing to offer a helping hand, share a smile with friends, neighbors and new acquaintances was primary throughout her life. The presence of her big, beautiful blue eyes will be remembered forever.
Her departure leaves a caring and loving void by her family and friends as she travels on her next journey, and she will be truly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 58 years, Keith D. Kelley; son, Keith Gregory Kelley; two grandsons, who reside in Issaquah, Wash.; a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Kelley; and granddaughter, who lives in Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
