Michael B. Greer, 31, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Newport.
His service was Saturday at Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Newport with Pastor Mitchell Parker officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. today at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, Va.
He is survived by his daughter, Kenley Ann Greer of New Bern; mother, Melody A. Brooks of Newport; grandmother, Linda K. McBride of Marion, Va.; aunts, Melissa Fout and husband Tim of Romney, W.Va., Holly Alls, Sheila Hill and Kay White, all of Marion, Va., and Ann Kirk of Speedwell, Va.; uncles, Ray Greer and Wade Greer, both of Marion, Va., and James “Bear” Greer of Fredericksburg, Va.; and several nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael E. Greer of Marion, Va.; and maternal grandfather, Billy E. McBride.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
