Louise W. Cutler, 92, of Washington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis and Joyce Cutler.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton. A private burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Cutler family. You may address condolences to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
