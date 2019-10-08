Betty Clyde Lewis Merrill, 87, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Nate Leonard. Burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Betty was born in the Promise Land of Morehead City Aug. 15, 1932, to the late Maurice Dozier Lewis and Julia G. Lewis. Betty grew up in a household where she had the privilege of not only living with her parents, but also her maternal grandparents and her maternal uncle. She attended Morehead City High School until the 11th grade and although she did not graduate, later in life she went to Carteret Community College and received her GED the first time she took the test. Betty attended Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church growing up, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir.
Betty worked for many years as a cook and dietary helper at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, and Harborview Nursing Home. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed hanging out with her best friend, Nettie Bass. You could always find them eating out at Pizza Inn or shopping at Belk. It was Ms. Nettie who introduced her to First Baptist Church, where she later became a member. Betty was famous for her sweet potato pies and her pineapple coconut cake. She was known by many names by her grandkids, Grandma, G, GiGi, MeMaw, Granny Betty and Honey, just to name a few.
She is survived by her daughters, Julia Marice Eskew and husband Frank of Havelock and Beverly Rae Edwards of Morehead City; sons, John Kenneth Merrill of the home and Daniel Scott Merrill of Havelock; 21 grandchildren, Luther Lewis, Joseph Scruggs, Misti Taylor, Mary Magara, Darby West, Kelby West, Matthew Edwards, Bethani Murray, Alisha Girard, Kayla Merrill, Jonathan Merrill, Mike Eskew, Paul Eskew, Robert Eskew, Heather Hobbs, Emily Penny, Jason Barbour, Tabitha Hinson, William Guy, Paul Guy and Daylon Guy; 30 great-grandchildren, Noah, Joseph, Joshua, Adrianna, JT, Skylar, Daxton, Tiana, Bubba, Israel, AJ, Aaron, Aleigh, Devin, Grace, Jace, Ryan, Cameron, Luke, Christopher, Austin, Angie, Candace, Paula, Brandon, Kailey, Chris, Madison, Juliet and Alayna; 18 great-great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Cooper, Raylan, Maddie, Xoe, Izzabella, Owen, Samuel, Lilly, Wyatt, Charlotte, Major, Sophia, Jabari, Jacobi, Cooper, Carson and Elysia; a sister, Beadie G. Perry of Newport; a niece, Elizabeth Perry Byrd of Raleigh; nephews, Billy Perry of Newport and Steven Perry of Morehead City; and her aunt, Esther Lee Gardner of Birmingham, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Dozier Lewis and Julia G. Lewis; sons, David Wright West; James Maurice West; a daughter, Robin Elaine West; and a granddaughter, Mary Courtney West.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to the youth program at First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
