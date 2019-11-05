Joseph “Joe” Warren McGirk, 71, of Sea Level, passed on to meet our Lord Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home with his beloved cat, Thelma, by his side.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sea Level United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce. A private burial will be held at the cemetery at a later date.
Joe was a veteran, having served during the Vietnam War era in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Mississinewa (AO-144). He was born and raised in Alexandria, Va., and after his tour of duty in the Navy, he moved to New York City for 20 years before moving to North Carolina in 1997. In his professional career, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 22 years. He retired in 2011 from PPD Inc. after 12 years of employment, making his home in Sea Level.
Joe was a member of Sea Level United Methodist Church in Sea Level, serving on several church committees as well as lay servant.
The family would like to thank Munden Funeral Home, Sea Level Rescue, Carteret County Sheriff Office, Carteret Animal Control and Austin Veterinary for their professionalism and public service.
Joe is survived by his aunts, Kathryn Willis Taylor of Sea Level and Barbara Hill Taylor of Morehead City; cousins, Lura Taylor, Michael Taylor and Mitchell Taylor and wife Linda, all of Sea Level, Angela Best of Straits, Kay Tosto and husband Jim of Williston, Tracy Wade and husband Arnold of Smyrna, Julia Nelson and husband Todd of Morehead City, Alvah Taylor “Bud” Simmons and wife Nina of Florence, S.C., Harry Simmons Jr. of Henderson, Paula McGirk Pratola of Connecticut, Dick McGirk and wife Sue of Texas, Rodney Blake Taylor of Palisades, Calif., Bradford Taylor of Burton, S.C., godson, Connor Fitzpatrick of Connecticut; special friends, Robert Wells of Missouri and Renee Spiazzi-Fitzpatrick of Connecticut; and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father, Clyde and Clara Belle McGirk of Sea Level.
The family will meet with friends one hour before the service at the church. The family will also receive friends at Joe’s Aunt Kathryn’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sea Level United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 170, Sea Level, NC 28577; Sea Level Rescue, 647 Highway 70, Sea Level, NC 28577; or the Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue of North Carolina, 1550 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
