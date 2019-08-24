Mary Emma Lewis Garner, 93, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Mary loved the Lord and was a dedicated woman of faith. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, where she was active in the nursery ministry for many years and enjoyed the teaching and companionship of her friends in the Fidelis Sunday school class. One of her favorite pastimes was bowling with her late husband Otis. They had many special memories with their bowling friends and enjoyed the camaraderie of the sport. Mary had an artistic knack and could often be found with a unique craft project, either for herself or something special to share with those she loved. She will be greatly missed by her family who will always cherish the presence she was in their lives.
The family would especially like to thank the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis for their kind care and support.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Marie Garner Smith of Morehead City; son, Rodney Gordon Garner and wife Stephanie of Troutman; sisters, Rhoda Allred of Beaufort and Jo Francis Taupley of Alabama; brothers, Alfred F. Lewis and Howard Lewis, both of Mississippi; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Garner; mother, Emily Catherine Lewis; father, Joseph Lewis; and sisters, Margaret Boyd and Peggy Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
