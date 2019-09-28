John Percy Wetherington III, 53, of Dover, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at his home. He had family in Carteret County.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Dover United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clint White officiating. Burial will be held following the funeral service at Westview Cemetery.
John was a lifelong member of Dover United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir. For the town of Dover, he served as an Alderman, as well as a member of the Dover Volunteer Fire Department.
John is survived by his father, John Percy Wetherington Jr.; stepmother, Rebecca S. Wetherington; sisters, Brooke Worthington and husband Glenn and Angela Wetherington; stepbrother, Marc Childs; niece, Caroline; nephews, Matthew, William and Andrew; and special friends, Todd Mooring, Ron Davenport Jr., Lee Moye, David Cutlip and Brian Cutlip.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jannette Wetherington.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be made to Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526, or Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC 28526.
Arrangements are by Garner Funeral Home in Kinston.
(Paid obituary)
