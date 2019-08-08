Retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Herbert Dressen, 81, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham.
His service with full military honors is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker.
Herbert was born and raised in Germany until the age of 15, when he came to the United States to live with his aunt and uncle. He proudly served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 28 years, where he held the rank of master sergeant. It was during his time in the military that he became a United States citizen. Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, he spent countless, enjoyable hours on the green, where he was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Marion Kroll, Frank Bruns and Roberto Bruns, all of Germany, and Kumiko Oku of Japan; and friends and caretakers, Pearl Hubbard and Denise Mendes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yotsuko Dressen; and parents, Hans and Gertrude Dressen.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
