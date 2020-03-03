Stephen “Stevie” E. Moore, 58, of Trenton, formerly of Morehead City, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville. Burial will be private.
He is survived by his mother, Gayle Spence Moore; brothers, Danny Heath and Jamie Heath, all of Trenton; and his sister, Sue Pack of New Bern.
Visitation will follow the service.
Arrangements are by Sayland Funeral Home of Maysville.
