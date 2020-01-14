Frank Ferguson, 91, of Cedar Point, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at noon Saturday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burrows. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Frank graduated from Durham High School in 1945 and attended Duke University for one year prior to joining the U.S. Army. During his time in the military, he honorably served three years in Japan. Following the military, Frank transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Keppa Psi and was inducted into Rho Chi Chapter. He was the pharmacist at the K-Mart in North Hills, Raleigh, where he retired in 1992. Frank and Janet were blessed to be able to spend their retirement years traveling all over the world, including Russia, Turkey, Italy and England. Upon moving to the Crystal Coast, Frank was a faithful member of Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Ferguson of the home; sons, Kenneth Ferguson and wife Cynthia and Jason Ferguson, all of New Bern; and grandchildren, Kathryn Ferguson, Carter Ferguson and Suzannah Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Cora Ferguson; and sister and brother-in-law, Cleo and Seth Glover.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
