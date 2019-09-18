Rebecca “Becky” K. Milam, 68, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek.
She is survived by her daughters, Shawna Setliff and fiancé George K. Sledge and Lerenda Marek and fiancé Brian Merkerson, all of Newport; son, Aaron Setliff and wife Antoinette of Havelock; stepfather of her children, Jimmy Milam; sisters, Della Jean Handlon and Carol Whitsit and husband Richard, all of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mary Lou Stollings of Newport; grandchildren, Erica Kraft, Matthew Kraft, Mary Kraft, Dakota Bennett, Shane Ketchum, Bobby Ray Setliff, Brandon Marek and Zachary Marek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Linville; father, Mark Stollings; sisters, Margaret Cunningham, Helen Keffer and Elizabeth Gray; brothers, Bobby Joe Stollings and Billy Ray Stollings; and a granddaughter, Aralynn Kay Setliff.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Munden Funeral Home to assist with final expenses, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
