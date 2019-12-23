Jonathan Alexander Marshall, 38, of Charleston, S.C., died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in a tragic accident when he was struck by a vehicle in West Ashley.
His service was held Dec. 19 in St. Philip's Church. Interment was held in Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston.
Arrangements are by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Chapels & Crematory in Charleston, S.C. A memorial message may be sent to the family by at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
