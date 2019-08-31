Luv Roxanne Mayers Johnson, 40, of Beaufort, was released from her earthly body Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
She was born June 24, 1979.
Her celebration service is at 3 p.m. today at Faith Tabernacle of Praise in Beaufort, officiated by Bishop Donald Crooms Sr. Everyone is asked to wear bright colors to celebrate this vibrant woman. There will be a coming together for food and fellowship following the celebration at Bridgeway Church, located at 100 Lockhart Drive in Beaufort.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Ronnie Johnson of Beaufort; mother, Roxanne Mayers of Beaufort; grandmother, Susie Mayers of Beaufort; brother, Kwan Mayers of Fayetteville; sister, Helena Mayers Gore and husband Keith of Peoria, Ariz.; brother, Jeffrey Duggins of Newark, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; as well as her entire community, which loved her and were loved by her.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
