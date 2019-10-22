Denise Gorgone, 79, of Beaufort, originally of New York, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Denise had a varied career, starting in the aviation field as a chief crew scheduler for Seaboard Airlines. She then went on to start a library at Most Holy Trinity Elementary School in East Hampton, N.Y. Later in life, she owned Sam’s Auto Service and Mrs. Sam’s Bait and Tackle, also in East Hampton. She spent the last part of her life in Beaufort enjoying time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Annie Gorgone and husband Tom Ninke of Beaufort; son, Sebastian Gorgone of East Hampton, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Mazie Ninke; sister, Pam Dengel and husband Peter of Vero Beach, Fla.; and brother, Philip Dickmann and wife Lisa of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Mazie Dickmann; husband, Sam Gorgone; a brother, Curt Dickmann; and a sister, Eileen Turner.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
