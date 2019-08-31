Sarah Goodwin Shaner, 77, of Marshall, formerly of Cedar Island, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Asheville.
Sarah’s service was Wednesday at Marshall Presbyterian Church with a reception that followed. Interment took place Aug. 21 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Madison Funeral Services in Marshal and Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City.
