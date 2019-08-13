James “Jimmy” T. Osborne, 82, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at PruittHealth Care in Sea Level.
His service with military honors is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating.
Mr. Osborne coached the Beaufort Little League and the Carteret County All Stars in the early 70s. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from the Naval Air Depot aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. After retirement, he worked at Kurtis Chevrolet in Morehead City.
He is survived by his son, Kerry Van Osborne and wife Jeri of Beaufort; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peggy Butler and Mary Ann Osborne, both of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Lee and Blanche Osborne; three brothers; one sister; a son, Terry Osborne, and wife, Cecelia Frances Osborne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Mr. Osborne.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
