Beal Marks, 99, of Morehead City, previously of Owego, N.Y., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in Owego.
His service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Born May 10, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, he would grow up in Newton, Mass. He attended Union College and, upon graduation, enlisted as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Guadalcanal, an aircraft carrier that led the task force that captured a German submarine June 4, 1944, two days before D-Day. Returning from war, he enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated in 1947 with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He went to work at IBM and would retire in 1983 after more than 30 years with the company. Upon retirement, he and his wife Barbara moved to Morehead City, where he would build a house, numerous model airplanes and pursue his lifelong love of golf. His other lifelong loves were the music of the pianist Teddy Wilson, the Chicago Cubs (who he watched finally win a world series) and the Carolina Hurricanes. Beal had a sweet tooth and oftentimes put up with dinner just to have dessert. His chef’s specialty was buckwheat waffles with raw bacon and raisins. Beal remained mentally sharp with a terrific sense of humor for all his 99 years. We will miss him too much.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Marks; children, Nairn Kucharik, Jonathan Marks and wife Audra, Jocelyn McCluny and husband Mark, Leslie Schroer and husband Rich, Rob Snow and wife Missy and Ian Marks; and 13 grandchildren.
Beal was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Blanche Beal Marks; and children, Gwen Snow and Dean Snow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beal’s memory may be made to the N.C. Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 1841 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27635.
Arrangements are by Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home of Owego, N.Y. Condolences may be made to Beal’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
