Troy Neal Tremain, 57, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life service is at noon Friday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with the Rev. Bryan Lassiter officiating. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A time of remembrance will be held following the graveside service at the Swansboro Moose Lodge.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
