John Munro Sadler Jr., 79, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
John was a faithful deacon of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church before his medical condition began. He spent his life in service as part of the U.S. Navy, the Norfolk, Va., Fire Department and to others through the local church. He also was a wonderful husband, family man, friend, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife, Brenda Sadler of the home; daughters, Robin Stewart and Terri Sadler-Sippel and husband Jeremy; son, John Munro Sadler III; stepdaughters, Tina Willis and husband Chad and Shelly Newark and husband Frank; stepson, Tim Mathias and wife Casey; 10 grandchildren, David Stewart and wife Mandi, Randy Stewart and wife Anneka, Sarah Ryan and husband Billy, Ian Sippel, Emma Sippel, Ashlynn Mathias, Jadey Mathias, Laura Parker, Caroline Newark and Catherine Newark; and five great-grandchildren, Raylee Stewart, Jack Stewart, Elizabeth Stewart, Suzie Stewart and Ella Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in John’s name to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
