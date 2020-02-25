Paula Wawrzyniak Dail, 59, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
The family will celebrate her life in private.
Paula is survived by her brother, Andrew Wawrzyniak of Newport; sister, Bernadette W. Millis of Newport; two nephews; two nieces; and a great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Adaline Wawrzniak; and brothers, Stanley Wawrzyniak and Michael Wawrzniak.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
