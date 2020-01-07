Lena May Lewis, 87, of Newport, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.
Her service was Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson.
She is survived by her daughters, Cecilia Gilliam of Garner and Lori Haskett and Melanie Smith, both of Newport; a granddaughter; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Irma May.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
