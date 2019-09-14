Larry G. Boyles, 81, of Morehead City, formerly of Raleigh, went to be with his savior Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
A memorial service with full military honors is at 2 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home with Pastor Nelson Hopkins officiating.
Larry was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1938, to the late Lawrence and Juanita Boyles in Welch, W.Va. He proudly served his country first when he was 17 in the U.S. Navy, and after being at sea for two back-to-back tours, he decided he needed to come ashore. After completing his enlistment agreement, he then joined the ranks of the U.S. Army in 1963. While in the Army, he received numerous medals to include National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal Republic of Vietnam Cross Gallantry with Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, Senior Parachutist Badge, Army Good Conduct Medal five times, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross and a Bronze Star Medal. After retiring in July 1980, he kept working in civil service and driving big trucks.
He loved the Dallas Cowboys and airplanes – he jumped from them, flew them and in later years built model ones and flew them. He was a practical joker but didn’t appreciate being the recipient of pranks.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dreena Boyles of Texas; three children, Kristy Tarrant and husband George of Hope Mills, Cheryl Smith and husband Geary of Morehead City and Toby Boyles and wife Lisa of Creedmoor; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Dryden, Allie Schofield, Justin Boyles, Samantha Dyer, Kelley Ennis, Daniel Tarrant, Jayme Boyles, Forrest Boyles and Lawson Boyles; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sonya McLean of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelley Rae Boyles; parents, Lawrence and Juanita Boyles; and two brothers, William and James Boyles.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
