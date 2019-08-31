Mary Golden Hill, 75, of Davis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 3 p.m. today at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at the Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Beaufort.
Mary was a dedicated woman of faith who loved her church family at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness, where she was a member. She applied her strength of character and hard work to her business, Eastern Gateway Realty, which she started in 1986. Her skills as a real estate broker, along with her caring heart, helped many families find homes in the Down East community.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Hill of the home; daughters, Tammy Hill and husband Timothy Nixon of Marshallberg, Tracy Hill Fulcher and husband Franklin of Greenville and Karel Joy Swinson and husband Edmund of Greenville; sister, Vesta Dawn Newsom of Morehead City; grandchildren, Logan Wayne Fulcher and Olivia Swinson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Vera Golden; sister, Katherine Kelley; and brothers, Everette Lewis Golden and James Leslie Golden.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to the Falcon Children’s Home, c/o Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 Highway 70 East, Smyrna, NC 28579.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
