Mrs. Mary Laughton, 94, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 3 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen and the Rev. Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Mrs. Laughton was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Bettie to Lorenzo and Mary Willis. She married Gordon Laughton March 15, 1947, and they had one son, Gordon Laughton Jr. She was a devout member of First United Methodist Church and the Jackie Eure Sunday school class in Morehead City. She retired from the Morehead City Garment Company, later known as Blue Bell. She loved spending time on the Morehead City waterfront and watching the sunset on her porch with her dog Max, also known as “Baby.”
Mrs. Laughton is survived by her son, Gordon Laughton Jr. of Morehead City; three granddaughters, Stacy Harris and husband Nathaniel of Durham, Sara Boychak and husband Mark of Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., and Shelley Burns and husband Jacob of Wake Forest; two great-grandchildren, Paige Boychak and Anderson Boychak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Lorenzo Willis; husband, Gordon Laughton; three sisters, Virginia Webb, Ersil Merrill and Vergie Davis; three brothers, L.B. Willis, Delance Willis and Worth Willis; two half-brothers, Alvin Willis and Leonard Willis; and her devoted friend, Gordon Whitehead.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. before the service at First United Methodist Church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church at 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
