Ann Norris Gurney, 87, of Mebane, formerly of Newport, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home of Hawfields in Mebane.
Her service is at 3 p.m. today at New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church in New Bern. Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the New Bern National Cemetery.
Ann Norris Gurney was born in Coronado, Calif., Jan. 17, 1933, to the late Ruth and Luther G. Norris. She was one of four children. When she was a child, her family spent five years in Cuba. Following her graduation from high school, she married the love of her life, Hank. They moved back to Newport in 1961. She went to work at Newport Elementary School as a teacher’s assistant and a school bus driver for 35 years. She was an elder at New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church. Ann loved traveling, the beach, her school bus children and especially her church.
Ann is survived by her children, Jeff Gurney and wife Louise of New Bern, Jenny Gurney of Atlanta, Ga., Judi and husband Pastor Willem Oosthuizen of Durham and Greg Gurney of Wilmington; two siblings, Luther Norris Jr. of Maurertown, Va., and Kathy Norris Larson of Portland, Ore.; six grandchildren, Jacob Gurney and wife Beth, Joseph Gurney and wife Candi, Chasity Bangs and husband Greg, Ashton Pittman and wife Stephanie, Ann Ingram and husband Brent and Kristie Gurney; six great-granddaughters; and eight great-grandsons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gurney; and one brother, Donald Norris.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2404 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560, or the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Duke Medical Center, 2200 W. Main St., Suite A-200, Durham, NC 27705.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
