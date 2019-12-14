Gregory “Greg” Frank Tootle, 69, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Stephen AME Zion Church of Morehead City with the Rev. Dr. William T. Snow officiating.
Greg was a lifelong member of St. Stephen AME Zion Church.
He is survived by his three brothers, Clarence Monroe and Fred Tootle and wife Claudia, all of Morehead City, and Randolph Tootle Jr. and wife Adele of Columbia, Md.; three sisters, Cornelia Murray and Ethel Hill, both of Morehead City, and Doris Fulford and husband Samuel of Beaufort; a special friend, Kizzy Taylor of Beaufort; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all who loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
