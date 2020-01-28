Brenda “Granny” Carlene Colson Gibbs, 77, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Beaufort surrounded by close family.
Per Granny’s wishes, there will be no wake or funeral; however, a celebration of life in Roanoke Rapids will be announced at a later date.
Granny had a successful career as a registered nurse before retiring in 1995 due to health reasons. She was passionate about cooking, even if it meant fixing three separate meals for one dinner to satisfy everybody’s wants. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, where she frequently sat on a lounger lathered in baby oil from sunup to sundown. Granny loved to relax and enjoyed time spent with those who she loved, and nothing made that time better than a Corona, cigarette and shrimp boil. In her later years, she enjoyed keeping up with family and friends on Facebook. Solitaire and Words with Friends were her favorite pastimes, along with countless hours of HGTV. She brought new meaning to March Madness, avidly refereeing Duke Blue Devils basketball from her recliner in the living room. Granny loved her girls and enjoyed life to its fullest. She was a loyal and loving wife, mom, sister, grandmother and friend to many, and she will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to Community Home Care and Hospice, especially Mandy, Tim and Sherika, who learned to enjoy Granny’s feisty, stubborn spirit and helped keep her looking ravishing in her Victoria Secret pajamas.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Angela Marie Gibbs and husband James Christopher Avery of Beaufort and Dawn Michelle Gibbs of Roanoke Rapids; two granddaughters, who were raised in her home, Callie Jordan Brown of Beaufort and Chelsea Marie Brown of Morehead City; a brother, Jerry R. Colson and wife Debra Colson of Winterville; and a sister-in-law, Margaret P. Colson of Rich Square. The list most certainly would not be complete without mentioning her beloved four-legged daughter, Moosie.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James Eugene Gibbs; parents, Aretha Iola Lane and Jessie Thomas Colson; two brothers, William Lee Colson and Jessie Marvin Colson; and a sister, Catherine Imel.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 117 Palmetto Place Circle in Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, P.O. Box 245 Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
