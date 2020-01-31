Armentine “Tina” Davis Banks, 82, of Wilmington formerly of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, with the Rev. Tammy Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a repass at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church Fellowship Hall.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through ww.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
