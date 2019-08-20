William “Willie” Harding Styron Jr., 63, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
He will be remembered at a gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home.
Willie was born June 12, 1956, and resided in Carteret County his whole life.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Styron of the home; daughter, Macy Padgett and husband David of Hampstead; son, Jay Plyler of Morehead City; daughter-in-law, Danielle Mosher of Newport; and grandchildren, Emma Gail Padgett, Dylan Plyler, Madisen Plyler and Makenzie Mosher.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Willis Styron; and father, William Harding Styron Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit remembrances at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
